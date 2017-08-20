Best and worst of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

A treat to watch, from bell to bell!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 09:38 IST

From start to finish, this was one hell of a ride

As is customary, NXT Takeover kick started SummerSlam weekend in Brooklyn for the third year in a row. As is tradition, it set the bar so high for the main roster to match on the following day, that chances are that SummerSlam will only be a shadow of the action that transpired here. This was an eventful and memorable show, and in many ways, everything that us as wrestling fans could ask for, from start to finish. Our team deliberated upon whether to even do a 'Best and Worst' feature, considering that picking out some of the 'worst' points may be nitpicking. However, tradition must continue and we bring you the 'Best and Worst' of NXT Takeover :Brooklyn in its third ever edition.

#1 Best: Adam Cole, bay bay!

We expected this to happen, but were still surprised when it did!

Remember how we had reported speculation that WWE may be putting together a stable comprising of ROH talent on NXT? Yes, they are here at last. Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and their leader, former Bullet club member, Adam Cole. The landscape of NXT has changed, and truth be told, we love it bay bay.

We especially love the fact that Cole wasn't just sitting at ringside, but instead invaded the ring much like The Outsiders did in WCW. We love the fact that reDragon also inserted themselves into the tag team championship picture. As exciting as the roster was, in itself, this invasion makes us think that bigger things are forthcoming.

The faction is wasting no time, and they are gunning for the gold right away, right now. We cannot wait to see how this particular storyline develops!