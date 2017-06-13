Best and worst of Raw: 12th June, 2017

Raw started off great and then soon became un-BEAR-able.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2017, 10:16 IST

Raw was a comedy of errors this week

This week, Raw came to us from Louisiana, the site of Wrestlemania next year. If this was any sort of preview for WrestleMania 34, let's just say that fans won't really be too eager for it.

While the show started off on a great note, it soon became a comedy of errors, and sometimes even of terrors. With NJPW putting on shows that give the fans exactly what they want, and Raw constantly insulting our intelligence on a weekly basis, we wonder if the creative team should take a look at what the competition is doing.

In any case, we present the best and worst of Raw for you, dear fan.

#1 Best: The ideal start

This was an amazing preview for Great Balls of Fire

This show couldn't have started off on a better note than it did this week. Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar came face to face, and then came to blows too. The whole locker room had to step in and tear these two men apart.

We hardly see Lesnar throw blows on Raw (or even appear on the show, for that matter), and this was a welcome sight to see. This is by far the most exciting feud that WWE has going right now, and this gets us really pumped for the big PPV match.

With their legitimate MMA backgrounds, it’ll be a treat to watch the two men grapple and maybe even throw in a few stiff shots. Sadly, this segment also had a glaring error.