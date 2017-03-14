Best and Worst of Raw: 13th March, 2017

Despite two huge special appearances, Raw disappointed this week.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 09:57 IST

Even the Heart Break Kid could not save the show

We’re only a few weeks away from Wrestlemania, and it does not feel so at all, truth be told. Raw had picked up in quality a few weeks ago, but we’re back to the same old dreary filler episodes we’ve come to associate with the show.

Even the hot crowd at the Joe Louis Arena in Detriot, Michigan could not save this show from dragging on and on and on for three hours. Well, we promise you that we won’t do the same, so let’s head straight into the ‘Best and Worst’ of Raw.

#1 Best: Seth Rollins cleared to compete?

Don’t go by this picture

We had to wait almost three hours before the first really good segment of WWE’s flagship show. This was where the tension between Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon finally came to a head and Triple H interfered to meet a friend he's met several times in the past: Mr Socko.

When it looked like Foley would make The King of Kings choke out, he suffered a low blow from Stephanie McMahon, continuing his trend of being emasculated by her.

In any case, Seth Rollins came to the rescue, albeit with crutches. Lo and behold... he threw away the crutches and got into the first real fight he’s ever gotten into with The King of Kings. While Rollins ended up on the floor, we could see that he seems to have recovered and the Wrestlemania match now looks like a real possibility.

It also seems that the time off has finally made Rollins into a viable babyface, considering that the crowd seemed to actually be rooting for him. Let’s hope that the Battle of the Pedigrees delivers!