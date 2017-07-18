Best and worst of Raw: 17 July, 2017

The second half of Raw was much better than the first, this week.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 09:36 IST

If only the entire show could have been as thrilling as the main event!

Raw came to us live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, the home of Dixie Carter. However, she was nowhere to be seen this week and we can all collectively breathe a sigh of relief at that. The flagship brand of WWE had some great segments and some really forgettable ones.

When they had to deliver, they did so in spades. Unfortunately, the rest of the show was filled with so many lacklustre segments, that our attention kept getting diverted through the course of the three hours. Let’s find out what worked, and what didn’t this week.

#1 Best: Establishing an indestructible monster

As predictable as this was, it was awesome to watch for fans

The best way to establish a dominant monster is to have him take out the two top talents in the company. Braun Strowman is being protected and built as a legitimate challenger for Brock Lesnar and the coveted Univeral Championship. As we reported recently, WWE is quite obviously heading towards a Fatal Four Way match at Summerslam in Brooklyn. However, we are truly enjoying how Braun Strowman is being built as a monster who cannot be hurt.

Shortly after walking away on his own two feet and refusing assistance from the paramedics who had come to help him after Roman Reigns rammed a truck into his ambulance, Strowman returned, seemingly unhurt, to avenge the wrongdoings done to him.

We loved his interaction with Joe during the main event match as well, and we're certain that’ll be a program in the near future too. Taking apart Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe who were involved in a battle of their own, Strowman made them look like chumps. This was fantastic to watch and makes us believe that Lesnar could be in trouble.