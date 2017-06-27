Best and worst of Raw: 26 June, 2017

Raw was a good episode this week, but not without its faults.

The Staples Center saw one of the best Raw episodes, in quite some time

Do our eyes deceive us, or did we just see two consistently strong episodes of Raw this week and the week prior?

In the PG era, watching two episodes of Raw that exceed our expectations, one after the other, is a very rare feat indeed. So we will give credit where it is due, and offer some constructive criticism on the shortcomings that we felt kept the show from becoming an absolute A+ experience, here in our list of Sportskeeda (write ‘em down mannn).

Presenting the best and worst of WWE’s flagship brand.

#1 Best: Trying to genuinely tell a story

Enzo’s promo was filled with real passion

This was the hot angle last week at the conclusion of Raw. A defeated Enzo came to the ring this week, and called out his old friend, to meet him face to face. Unlike a certain Samoa Joe, Big Cass actually answered Enzo’s call and even swerved us into believing things were alright again...before recreating the Ciampa-Gargano split on the main roster.

From Enzo’s fiery promo to Cass’ heartfelt response (before the swerve that is), to the actual swerve, in our opinion, this was a good segment. WWE is not merely booking matches, but actually trying to tell stories. That, in our opinion, is a very good sign.