Best and Worst of Raw: February 27th, 2017

Except for a few redeeming segments, this episode did not get us pumped for Fastlane at all.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 10:42 IST

We do hope that Fastlane will be better than this trainwreck

Raw has had its shining moments in the past few weeks. Unfortunately, this week the show dipped in quality and failed to deliver a compelling program. Live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Raw went downhill after a pretty good opening segment.

No match was really compelling and there was a lot more filler tonight than we’ve seen in recent weeks. Let’s take you to the heart of the matter and tell you why this Raw episode did not work for us. Presenting our weekly countdown.

#1 Worst: CM Punk chants

Will the WWE Universe give it a rest already?

CM Punk was certainly one of the best things about WWE in recent years. Unfortunately, he’s gone and will not be returning anytime soon. Unfortunately, the crowd still dwells on the past and ruins promising segments with CM Punk chants, quite frequently.

What should have been a touching promo from Seth Rollins was bombarded with CM Punk chants. Thankfully, professional that he is, Rollins did not lose his composure. To make matters worse, the Green Bay crowd was way more silent than they had any right to be, sucking all the energy out of the show. Can those annoying chants stop already?