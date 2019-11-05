Best and worst of RAW: Triple H makes an offer to Rollins, storyline runs beyond the due date

Bobby Lashley and Lana feigned an injury during the show

I did like quite a bit of stuff on this week's episode of RAW, but it was unbearably long. Had it been a two-hour show, I just think it would have hit the mark.

But that said, I must say that in the fallout of Crown Jewel, the Survivor Series build has been quite exciting. And because NXT is involved in the mix, the programming is more unique than it has ever been in the past, leading up to a big event.

I wonder if this also means that someone from the main roster will be part of TakeOver, the night before Survivor Series comes around. It will make all the sense in the world because of the crossover element that surrounds the whole event thus far.

With that in mind, I bring to you, the best and worst of WWE RAW.

#1 Best: Triple H invites Seth Rollins back to NXT again

In the age of scripted promos, Triple H often reminds us why he is the greatest of all time when he shows up for his rare segments. I love the tease of whether or not Seth Rollins will join NXT, and this will be a great storyline in the build to Survivor Series 2019.

Triple H also brings out the best in Seth Rollins, who stepped up his game and seemed all fired up after the segment. In a sense, I was glad that Shawn Michaels wasn't around, because he just seems to make everything goofy with the facials he chooses to do!

