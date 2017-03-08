Best and Worst of SmackDown: 7th March, 2017

After last week's explosive episode, this week was a bit underwhelming.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 10:16 IST

Even the main event could not save the underwhelming show

Last week, SmackDown knocked our socks off with a truly phenomenal episode. Well, you cannot create magic every week, and as a result, SmackDown Live did slip in quality this week. However, it was still an eventful show. All the same, it won’t be remembered as one of the better SmackDown episodes a few months down the line.

Without further ado, let’s begin at the very start, in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with a packed crowd in attendance, and with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan approaching the ring. Here's the best and worst of Smackdown Live.

#1 Worst: Repeating the obvious

Was Smackdown just buying time this week?

Yes, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan did get massive pops when they opened the show. However, they came into the ring and all they did was repeat what we already knew quite well. We’d only seen a million posts on social media and a hundred thousand promos for the same.

Due to the events that transpired over the past few weeks, Randy Orton would face AJ Styles and the winner would get Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania's main event.

This entire segment added nothing of value, and just ended without any interruptions or interesting storyline twists. The time devoted to this could have been better utilised by giving American Alpha a segment (they weren’t on TV last week either) or even to even build Apollo Crews and move him onto his next programme.

It was just a colossal waste of everyone’s time.