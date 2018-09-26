Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 25 September, 2018

Yet another cool episode from SmackDown Live before Super Show-Down

There was much to like about this week's episode of SmackDown Live, I felt. I thought that the crowd was amazing and kept me invested. The Creative Team actually tried to tell stories and hooked me throughout. The two hours flew by fast.

While I may not necessarily have any major problem with the show overall, I have some 'worsts' this week too. I shall discuss them in detail in this particular article. Let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

With RAW garnering the lowest ratings in the show's history, did you think SmackDown Live was any better this week? What would you have done differently?

Here is my personal assessment of this week's show!

#1 Best: Aiden English's mind games

Aiden English can potentially develop into a great heel

Last week, we saw Aiden English turn on Rusev and go heel. This week, he justified his actions and said that the reason for the split was not him, but Lana. He also teased a romantic involvement with Lana in the city of Milwaukee. While Rusev doesn't seem to buy it yet, English has sown the seeds of dissent already.

Next week, English says that he will make a big revelation about the same. I am intrigued by this story and I am curious to know how it will play out, as I'm sure a lot of the WWE Universe is, right now. What do you guys will be in the video footage that English spoke about?

This is perhaps the first time that Aiden English has the spotlight on him and a chance to potentially shine. It is also probably the first time that Rusev is a clear-cut babyface.

Both men have the potential and opportunity to make this work!

