Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live: June 27, 2017

WWE SmackDown Live was a mixed bag, and we're here to tell you why.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 09:06 IST

Carmella is still the first ever Miss Money in the Bank

A drop in ratings two weeks ago forced both brands to pick up their game, and we’re happy to report that the overall quality of content for both Raw and SmackDown Live has improved significantly since then. Yet again, the blue brand produced a pretty entertaining episode, but one that was not without its faults.

Live from San Diego in California, the audience in the arena was hot, and we wonder if they made the show seem better than it actually was with their infectious enthusiasm. In any case, let’s re-examine the episode and look at what worked and what bombed in this best and worst list.

#1 Best: The right choice yet again

It makes sense to keep the briefcase on Carmella

Carmella won the first ever Money in the Bank ladder match by devious means and besmirched the history of women’s wrestling, according to many of our readers. When we found out there would be a rematch, we were alarmed at first, because we couldn’t see anyone else needing the briefcase as much as her.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch will always be in the mix at the top, Tamina Snuka (with all due respect) is just not championship material at the moment, and we can’t see WWE putting the title on Natalya, as talented as she is.

Carmella has got the look, she has got the momentum thanks to her MITB escapades, and the rumour mills indicate that WWE is very invested in her. Go, Carmella!

Also read: Fans go wild after Jeff Hardy mentions CM Punk in an interview