Best and worst of Smackdown Live: 4th July, 2017

For a change, this was a good Independence Day themed episode.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 09:19 IST

SmackDown Live delivered and how!

We dreaded bringing you the ‘Best and Worst’ of this episode, even before we watched it, because most 4th of July shows are, qualitatively, not very good.

Sure, there’s the usual American babyface vs. foreign heel faceoff and contest during these special episodes, and there are many feel good moments through the show, but one can help but feel WWE has traditionally been lazy while booking these shows, considering they know that it’s a major holiday for all of their American viewers and that they probably won't be tuning in to watch the show.

We are glad to report that WWE pulled up their socks and delivered an amazing episode. Presenting the ‘Best and Worst from SmackDown Live, on the 4th of July.

#1 Best: A near flawless match

Chad Gable took AJ Styles to the limit

They say that AJ Styles can have a good match with anyone in the world of professional wrestling. With Chad Gable, he did not have to try. The two men worked seamlessly, as they traded holds, worked the audience, built anticipation and eventually had most of the crowd chanting ‘this is awesome’, not very long into the match.

As Gable proved with Kevin Owens not very long ago, and AJ Styles this week, he is a very good worker. We’re glad WWE offered this match to the internet wrestling community, much like they were given the Finn Balor vs. Cesaro match on Raw, that was maybe even better.