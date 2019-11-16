Best and worst of SmackDown on FOX- New look for Universal title, NXT Invasion continues

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 16 Nov 2019, 09:53 IST SHARE

SmackDown had its share of both good and bad moments

WWE travels to the United Kingdom twice a year for RAW and SmackDown tapings. And when they visit foreign shores, there is a marked decline in the quality of the program.

I was glad to see them return to the United States again, and while the show wasn't perfect, it was fine. It was certainly a marked improvement over RAW and SmackDown from last week.

That said, I welcome you to weigh in and leave a comment with regard to what you thought of this week's show. Don't be afraid to contribute even if you disagree entirely with what I have to say in the slideshow.

Also, please rate all your favorite matches at this link, and leave a comment justifying your star rating as well, in the said section.

#1 Best: New Universal Championship revealed

My colleague Phillipa Marie referred to the Championship as the Bluniversal Title, and I think that's a pretty suitable moniker for the newly unveiled Championship. Honestly speaking, it is not the most exciting design in the world, and I would have preferred a most customized version of the Championship during The Fiend's reign, at least.

But honestly, a red Championship on the blue brand would have been a misfit, and I'm glad that WWE chose to go with a blue title instead. It also looks great against the background of the Firefly Fun House, which is where it will be most of the time, I suppose.

It is very clear that The Fiend is going to have a long reign at the top of the totem pole as the Universal Champion and I guess that this title is going to be synonymous with the man's reign. After all, he did unleash it upon the world with a flirt and flurry of his magic wand.

1 / 5 NEXT