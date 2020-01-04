Best and worst of the first WWE SmackDown of 2020- 3 huge returns, 2 massive reunions

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

What a way to end the first SmackDown of 2020

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown gave us everything we love about pro wrestling- from drama to good and rock-solid in-ring action. There was very little to complain about in this week's episode, in my opinion, but it was still far from perfect.

So, what did I like and what did I not care for during the episode, you ask? Well, to answer your question, I will present the 'Best and Worst of SmackDown' from this week.

Be sure to let me know if you agree or you disagree with my assessment in the comments section below. Rest assured that your opinion will be respected because even the official Sportskeeda 'Best and Worst' column is just one man's opinion and little more.

Let's dive into the heart of the action on WWE SmackDown and touch upon the good and the bad.

#1 Best: The Usos, John Morrison, and Sheamus return

The Usos return to save Roman Reigns.



The Bloodline is back!#SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/mw7JY7n7Sl — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 4, 2020

WWE knew that they had to start the new year and the new decade with a bang and they did just that with three major returns on this week's show. Not only did The Usos come to the aid of Roman Reigns in the main-event segment but you also had Sheamus tease a face turn before he destroyed Shorty G with an amazing Brogue Kick.

Perhaps the biggest headline of the return was the return of John Morrison and it seems like he's back with The Miz, which was the first big reunion of the night. It's also clear that Roman Reigns and The Usos will be a unit going forward, which should be great news for fans of their highly popular act!

This was an absolute banger of a way to start off the new year and fans in the audience certainly got their money's worth, this week.

1 / 6 NEXT