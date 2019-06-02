×
Best and worst of WWE NXT TakeOver XXV: Announcer takes a shot at AEW, New champs

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.32K   //    02 Jun 2019, 08:29 IST

Adam Cole finally became the NXT Champion at long last!
Adam Cole finally became the NXT Champion at long last!

Many people were disappointed when the RAW that followed AEW Double or Nothing failed to live up to the expectations of the wrestling world. Well, even if the main roster does not care to dial it up, NXT TakeOvers hardly ever disappoint.

This wasn't the best TakeOver that I've watched but I had a hard time identifying 'worsts' from the show. Would I recommend it to you if you haven't watched it yet?

Yes, I would totally recommend it to you because NXT TakeOvers alone are worth the $9.99 we pay to Vince McMahon every month. What a great roster of talent NXT has and how creatively and beautifully Triple H uses them, helping them gain a foothold before they reach the main roster.

So it's mainly 'bests' this week with just a handful of 'worsts'...

#1 Best: The ladder match

The amount of punishment that everyone involved in this match took is simply unbelievable. This is especially true for Kyle O'Reilly from the Undisputed ERA who will be extremely sore after he wakes up tomorrow.

Everything about this match was great, from the chaos and carnage involved to Jaxson Ryker's interference, to the Street Profits eventually going over, winning the match and celebrating with the NXT Universe. This was a fantastic showcase of just how good tag team wrestling can be if Vince McMahon gives the men in his roster a chance to shine.

In my opinion, the right team won the match, because the Street Profits have gone without the gold for far too long. It would have been all too easy to put the titles around the waist of the Undisputed ERA again, but NXT needed to create new stars at this juncture.

Congratulations to the Street Profits.

Tags:
NXT TakeOver: XXV Street Profits Undisputed Era Matt Riddle Adam Cole WWE Best and Worst
