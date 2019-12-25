Best and worst of WWE over the past decade - Fans reject Vince McMahon's favorite, Triple H shines

Vince McMahon and Triple H - two polar opposites in approach

How does one encapsulate the events of an entire decade into a mere article? I'm sure there will be various points that I will miss out on during the course of writing this piece and I invite you to weigh in, in the comments below.

Needless to say, this wasn't the greatest decade for professional wrestling or sports entertainment if you will, as compared to the ones that preceded it. There is a monopoly in the business although the decade ended with a brand new competitor coming up to challenge Vince McMahon's industry monopoly.

Feel free to let me know what you think even if you disagree with the opinions I've provided. The whole point of wrestling is a dialogue between fans, and I'm as much a fan of WWE as you are, ladies and gentlemen.

I'm going to focus merely on WWE and not touch upon AEW or other promotions in my review.

#1 Best: NXT

Triple H is a significantly younger man than Vince McMahon and more importantly, he is in tune with what modern fans of professional wrestling desire. Under his leadership, NXT has gone from WWE's developmental territory and become a mainstay on Wednesday Nights.

NXT changed the game in a variety of ways, by allowing the Superstars in the brand to put on great matches, in particular, the women. While one can always say that they got their USA Network spot only because of AEW Dynamite airing on Wednesdays, with two great alternatives, purists can sink their teeth into quality professional wrestling on Wednesday nights.

The rise of NXT also led to the women's evolution and one can trace the rise of every star this decade back to NXT. Be it Seth Rollins or Finn Balor, Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair, they all came from NXT.

