Best and Worst of WWE RAW after Clash of Champions - Title changes, Massive returns

The Fiend turned our world upside down on WWE RAW

This episode was effin' awesome. I know that this site is supposed to be a family-friendly portal and as the resident Community Manager, it is my job to ensure that this rule is enforced, but I needed to voice how much I liked this episode through an exclamation right at the start.

A lot of times I'm told that for me, work must not feel like work, considering it is my job to watch and review sports entertainment. I counter by saying that on most weeks, it's a chore to stay awake for the duration of the three hours because of the content WWE serves up.

But this week, we saw a massive improvement and an upswing in quality and this is a very promising thing, all said and done! Paul Heyman is certainly leading RAW into a brand new era and the quality of the show is quite remarkable.

Almost everything about the show was good, but if you felt otherwise, please feel free to voice your thoughts in the comments.

#1 Best: King Corbin

Baron Corbin can take the 'King' persona and rub it in our faces until Kingdom Come. He's a much better performer in the ring, and can certainly allow this victory to propel him to the next level in time. I think he could even be a very worthy challenger for Kofi Kingston, somewhere down the line.

Corbin has excelled in every single role that's been allocated to him and this makes him one of the most underrated performers in the current roster. He elevated Gable too in a way by making him look absolutely fabulous during this week's match.

Let's hope this spins into a great new trajectory for Gable. Can he turn the Shorty G character into a winner?

