Best and worst of WWE RAW before Clash of Champions- Surprising win, Opportunity missed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.82K // 10 Sep 2019, 10:47 IST

And that's the bottom line cause Stone Cold said so!

There was much to like on this episode of WWE RAW, in my opinion. And yet, somehow I felt underwhelmed at the end of the night because, in a lot of ways, it seemed like nothing really happened through the course of the show at all.

It really wasn't a good go-home episode if you know what I mean. For example, the 10-man tag team match at the end of the night was good, but that's what you would expect from 10 world-class performers of their caliber anyway, am I right?

Therefore, let's assume for a moment that every performer in WWE is a world-class athlete, and good matches are a given. So what else worked and what bombed in this episode of RAW?

In this article, I shall separate the good from the bad, and invite you to do the same in the comments.

#1 Best: Corbin in the finals

I genuinely don't think that we appreciate Baron Corbin to the degree that we really should, because he is simply awesome. He's the least flashy performer in the roster because he's a heel and nobody should cheer for the man. And yet, he holds his own in incredible matches, that invariably turn out to be the best one in the night.

I'm guessing that the argument about Corbin not being able to wrestle is an old one. Corbin is a fantastic wrestler who can do things in the ring that not only advance the story, but also make his opponent look good. Which is why I'm glad that he's in the King of the Ring finals.

This essentially also means that Chad Gable could go on to win the tournament this year, and become a breakout star in doing so. I would be on board for something like this.

