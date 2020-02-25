Best and worst of WWE RAW before Super ShowDown 2020- Surprising heel turn, Top star injured and replaced?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Seth Rollins had his hands full on this week's show

If I had to rate this week's episode of RAW out of 10, I would give it a 6. There was nothing particularly wrong with it, and there were even some good bits during the show, but it was spread out over three hours and hence, impossible to enjoy.

And so, I return for your weekly dose of 'Best and Worst' once again. I know that a lot of you ask why certain things aren't included in my list, and the answer is that because so much of what happens is just about average, I don't really know whether to slot it in the good or bad category more often than not.

So, let's begin with the good and move over to the bad on the following page. As always, feel free to voice your thoughts and comments in the section below.

Do you think RAW is a better show than SmackDown right now?

#1 Best: The corrupt referee

This was the twist that nobody saw coming, including Seth Rollins from the looks of it, at least. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens took each other on in the main event match of the night and put on a show for the ages.

And yet, Kevin Owens was defeated with a fast count, thanks to a referee who turned out to be a disciple of the Monday Night Messiah. Rollins would maintain that he knew nothing about this and then the referee would suffer the wrath of Kevin Owens soon after.

This is hardly a novel idea in the realm of pro wrestling, but it's new in a WWE context at least, in the current era. It's the perfect cliffhanger and I can't wait to see what happens in the next episode of RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT