Best and worst of WWE RAW - WrestleMania feud set, former Champion buried on live TV?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

It was a fine, if not newsworthy, episode of RAW

Honestly speaking, this week's episode of WWE RAW was fine. That's the best I can say about it because while it wasn't really boring, it wouldn't make me want to call up all my friends and recommend them to watch the show either.

I think that the absence of the two top male champions on such weeks really affects the quality of the show. Andrade is away thanks to a Wellness Policy violation, while Brock Lesnar is away doing Brock Lesnar things.

The rest of the cast had a chance to showcase their wares this week, and I thought that they did a pretty fine job. But very little of consequence actually happened on the show, so I'm assuming this show was the calm before the storm.

#1 Best: Shayna Baszler bites Becky Lynch

The best thing to happen on this week's show was the segment that followed the Becky Lynch vs. Asuka match, which was pretty good in its own right too. Shayna Baszler would show up from out of nowhere and not just assault Becky Lynch but also bite into her flesh, drawing blood.

I love this new gimmick from Baszler because while the whole 'Submission Magician' deal was great, she now comes across as someone who's mean, nasty, savage, and eager to cause controversy. Everyone who's stepped up to 'The Man' has failed thus far, but here is a woman who does not play by the rules.

This is a feud that should stretch out all the way to WrestleMania, and I would be glad if it does because I've had my fill of Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, as I'm certain you have as well.

