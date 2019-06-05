Best and worst of WWE SmackDown before Super ShowDown- 2 Title changes, Ruining Goldberg's entrance

Goldberg's return to SmackDown Live was a thing to behold

SmackDown Live was a show of two parts, I felt. Everything but the Goldberg segment could be slotted into one part, I felt as it was just your typical SmackDown Live weekly show. But then Goldberg came in and business just happened to pick up again. So, I did not regret watching the show, really.

There was your usual mix of good and bad strewn all throughout. There was a lot about the show that I liked and a lot that I did not particularly care for. I'm going to list all of it here for your reading pleasure.

As always, I invite you to share your thoughts and your opinions in the comments below. Are you guys excited about Super ShowDown at all?

Or do you think it's just going to be yet another glorified WWE Live Event packaged to seem like it's special?

#1 Best: Undertaker and Goldberg face off in the ring

Look, I know that a lot of our younger readers may not really get how special this clash essentially is. Anyone who's been watching pro wrestling for the last twenty years, however, understands the magnitude of this encounter.

In the 90s, wrestling was not about your work rate and how many stars you receive when you step into the squared circle. It was about creating larger than life moments between larger than life characters, using compelling narratives.

The Undertaker and Goldberg are two gentlemen who've had perhaps the two most important streaks in the business of sports entertainment and I personally cannot believe that this aspect did not play into the build. That said, I am really excited to see how these two men tussle it out in the ring considering that the face-off was quite awesome.

