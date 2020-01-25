Best and worst of WWE SmackDown - Current Champion pinned, Terrible Royal Rumble spoiler

25 Jan 2020, 09:42 IST SHARE

The Fiend continued to haunt Daniel Bry

Honestly, I've sat through some weak episodes of SmackDown but this was one of the weakest episodes in history. I'm struggling to find good things to say about this show and before this episode happened, I was a lot more excited about the upcoming pay-per-view.

I've barely managed to scrape together some good things to say about the 'best' section of this article, and honestly, this was a show of only 'worsts'. I get that WWE did not want to give anything away before the Rumble but the way that the show played out was a chore to sit through.

Of course, you may have felt differently about this week's show and if such was the case, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts. If you really did think that this was a good show, I'd love to hear exactly what worked for you folks.

In any case, let me commence with my article and then, leave this show behind forever.

#1 Best: John Morrison defeats a second New Day member

I absolutely loved the fact that John Morrison got a chance to take on Kofi Kingston and defeat him in a very solid performance indeed. Kofi Kingston is already an established Superstar and Morrison needs to remind the WWE Universe that he's a big deal before he presumably teams up with The Miz to take on The New Day for their Championships.

Morrison hasn't lost a step and both Big E last week and Kofi Kingston this week gave him a chance to showcase just how athletic he truly is. Some may say that he's far too athletic to be a heel, but this is 2019 and the old rules do not apply anymore, in the new era.

