Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown - First cracks in a long-standing team, Key Superstar missing from the show

WWE pulled off a decent show, but a key component was missing

Do you think Goldberg can retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

This was certainly a very eventful episode of WWE SmackDown

RAW was loaded with a whole bunch of top Superstars, but in my opinion, they just failed to deliver. Stone Cold Steve Austin delivering a stunner to Byron Saxton did nothing for me and even though The Undertaker's contract signing had its moments, it was still hardly anything to write home about.

SmackDown in comparison, much like last week's episode, was a much better show than WWE RAW was. It did help that even though there was a recap, it wasn't an entire men's Royal Rumble match, at the very least.

So, what did I like and what did I dislike about this week's show, you ask? I have the answer right here for you, in this very column.

Be sure to leave a message and let me know if you enjoyed this show and how hyped did it get you for WrestleMania. Are you as hyped as Mojo Rawley was?

#1 Best: Sasha vs. Bayley at long last

It’s a six-pack challenge, but really it’s this.



Bayley Vs Sasha is the story.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AZ22fxp74N — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 21, 2020

Under ordinary circumstances, I would have said that Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship in a multi-woman match at WrestleMania is a major step down for her. I mean she has been a fantastic Champion thus far, and the least that she deserved was a chance to defend her title in a singles match.

But the fact that Sasha Banks is in the match, moving on from the role of a sidekick to someone who wants Bayley's title makes it worthwhile. Did anyone catch the sinister smile from Sasha Banks after Paige made the match?

Also, how good a promo is Paige? Even though she merely played a cameo in this week's show, she made the announcement of the big match at WrestleMania seem a lot more significant than it would have otherwise been.

1 / 6 NEXT