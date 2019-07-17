×
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules- Messy botch, Champion pinned 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.49K   //    17 Jul 2019, 10:27 IST

SmackDown Live was certainly a very fast-moving show, this week
SmackDown Live was certainly a very fast-moving show, this week

I thought that Extreme Rules was a fine show where WWE showed that when it wants to, the company still has the firepower to come out, guns blazing. The RAW that followed was filled with fun segments as well, especially highlighted by Bray Wyatt's appearance as the heinous 'fiend'.

SmackDown Live wasn't as noteworthy as those two shows, but I felt like it did not need to be. It was a fast-paced affair, which had a great deal of action and excitement spread over two hours.

I would love for you to voice your thoughts and views about the show as well, in the comments section. Did you think that this week's SmackDown Live began on the right note, presumably under the leadership and guidance of Eric Bischoff?

I thought that it was a great show, and here is the 'best and worst' review column...

#1 Best: Kevin Owens gets the Stone Cold push

I know that Kofi Kingston is, on paper, the most important person on the blue brand right now. But I wouldn't be surprised if he drops the title soon enough to someone else very soon indeed.

It is clear from the way that he's being booked that Kevin Owens is the real star of the show, and Shane McMahon is the top heel. Owens is part of the opening segment, and a part of the main event too.

This is a really good thing because it's been a while since WWE really got behind someone and did not pull his push soon after. Case in point, even when Rusev was extremely over as a part of the 'Rusev Day' campaign, WWE somehow had Aiden English turn on him in a feud that went nowhere at all, and one can see this won't happen with Owens.


Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Randy Orton WWE Best and Worst
