×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- Heel turn, Number 1 contender crowned

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
6.31K   //    24 Apr 2019, 10:44 IST

This was, all said and done, just an okay episode
This was, all said and done, just an okay episode

As always, SmackDown Live was a much easier show to watch and enjoy than RAW was (read results here). And yet, that does not really mean that it was a particularly good show. It was fairly okay and it went by fast. But if that's the best one can say about a wrestling show, it's not always a good thing.

In this article, I shall elaborate upon what I liked and disliked from this week's show. Please let me know your thoughts, views, and comments below. If you think that my views are off the mark, please feel free to let me know.

Thankfully SmackDown Live wasn't a botchfest like RAW was this week. But it had its own share of problems too.

Here's my personal assessment of the two-hour long program!

#1 Best: Bayley shines

There was a time, back when NXT was at its peak, that people used to say that Bayley would eventually become the female John Cena. Something about her character did not connect with the main roster audience, and while she's always been a featured performer, she never got a chance to showcase her skills.

That was until the match she had with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live this week, during which she reminded us what originally brought her to the dance. Bayley is great between the ropes and she is perhaps one of the better athletes among the women. Of course, Flair was at her very best in the match, but that's a given from The Queen.

Remember how Bayley was booed as recently as last week? Well, I daresay that the audience has newfound respect for the Huggable One.

Charlotte Flair won the match and did become the Number 1 contender, but Bayley still shone!


1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day The IIconics Roman Reigns Kevin Owens WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown: 5 biggest questions from the Superstar Shake-up episode (April 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (16th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Superstar Shakeup edition (16th April 2019): 4 things WWE did right
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 16 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest things we secretly learned from SmackDown LIVE (April 23, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live (Superstar Shake-Up)- Team splits, NXT star debuts
RELATED STORY
4 WWE superstars who benefited from the Superstar Shake Up and 3 who did not
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 16th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown | Superstar Shakeup 16 April 2019 - Where to watch, Predictions, Start Time & Location 
RELATED STORY
4 future rivalries that WWE teased on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us