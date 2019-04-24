Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- Heel turn, Number 1 contender crowned

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 6.31K // 24 Apr 2019, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This was, all said and done, just an okay episode

As always, SmackDown Live was a much easier show to watch and enjoy than RAW was (read results here). And yet, that does not really mean that it was a particularly good show. It was fairly okay and it went by fast. But if that's the best one can say about a wrestling show, it's not always a good thing.

In this article, I shall elaborate upon what I liked and disliked from this week's show. Please let me know your thoughts, views, and comments below. If you think that my views are off the mark, please feel free to let me know.

Thankfully SmackDown Live wasn't a botchfest like RAW was this week. But it had its own share of problems too.

Here's my personal assessment of the two-hour long program!

#1 Best: Bayley shines

Bayley really started off by telling Charlotte to SIT IN YOUR SEAT! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/tYbnIaTqNh — BayleyMedia (I’m not Bayley) (@BayleyPamBayley) April 24, 2019

There was a time, back when NXT was at its peak, that people used to say that Bayley would eventually become the female John Cena. Something about her character did not connect with the main roster audience, and while she's always been a featured performer, she never got a chance to showcase her skills.

That was until the match she had with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live this week, during which she reminded us what originally brought her to the dance. Bayley is great between the ropes and she is perhaps one of the better athletes among the women. Of course, Flair was at her very best in the match, but that's a given from The Queen.

Remember how Bayley was booed as recently as last week? Well, I daresay that the audience has newfound respect for the Huggable One.

Charlotte Flair won the match and did become the Number 1 contender, but Bayley still shone!

1 / 7 NEXT