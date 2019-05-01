×
Best and worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Money in the Bank 2019 participants finalized

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    01 May 2019, 09:03 IST

SmackDown Live was a much easier watch than RAW was
SmackDown Live was a much easier watch than RAW was

No, it's not just because of the fact that it's an hour short, guys. There's something about the blue brand where the pace is frenzied and the action is non-stop from start to finish. Everything just feels like there's a sense of purpose to it. That's not the case with RAW, except on select occasions.

And this is why this week's episode of SmackDown Live was clearly the better brand of the two. The WWE roster knew that they had a point to prove after RAW's dismal viewership and prove a point they did! It was a fantastic show in every single respect.

Here is my assessment of this week's episode, which I thought was pretty great. So overall, I'd say there were far more positives than negatives.

But that said, I'd like to hear your thoughts and comments as well.

#1 Best: Bayley impresses again

Bayley has just been one of those overlooked individuals on the roster who's just not been given her due credit. She was great in NXT but ever since she got called up to RAW, it just seemed like she got a little lost in the shuffle, and the WWE Universe turned on her as well, not realizing her potential.

But I have to admit that she has just turned her fortunes around on SmackDown Live and the blue brand seems like it's a much better fit for her. Even though she lost her match on this week's show, she reminded us how good she is again.

And she had done much the same last week as well. I daresay that she is looking much better now even compared to when she was the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Maybe a stint in the blue brand just freshens you up significantly.

WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz Roman Reigns Mandy Rose
Contact Us