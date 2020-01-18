Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- Shots fired at AEW, Underwhelming stipulation for Royal Rumble match

The main event was truly spectacular on this week's show

I really thought that WWE SmackDown this week was awesome. It wasn't necessarily the most eventful episode but everything came together and I wasn't bored for a moment.

The depth of the WWE roster is something to be marveled at and I have to say that Bruce Prichard is doing an incredible job with the booking of talent. I have to say that there's nobody in the roster who's being wasted right now and even the Superstars who're not necessarily getting TV time (like Carmella) should be back in the mix very soon indeed.

So with that said, I present the best and worst of SmackDown this week. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you liked the show just as much as I did, folks.

Who do you think will win the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, readers?

#1 Best: Ramblin' Rabbit or Jon Moxley?

Shoutout to my colleague and good friend, Alan John, a man who works tirelessly behind the scenes to make Sportskeeda tick, for this particular point. He's the guy who pointed out the fact that the black piece of clothing used to cover Ramblin' Rabbit's eye is a lot like what Jon Moxley wore after the attack from Jericho, this week on Dynamite.

That aside, I loved the opening segment this week, from Kane's return and how the mind-games from Bray Wyatt backfired as Kane and his best friend Daniel Bryan lay a trap for the Universal Champion. I loved the fact that Bryan has his dreadlocks, which means that they may play an integral part in the next chapter of the story.

I wouldn't be opposed to a match between The Fiend and Kane if WWE decides to go down that route.

