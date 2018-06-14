Best and Worst things about the MITB card

Analysing all the matches on the MITB card.

MITB will air this Sunday from Chicago

We are just a few days away from one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year - WWE Money in the Bank. This year's edition will have ten matches in total, including the two namesake Ladder Matches - whose winners will get a shot at the World Championship at a time and place of their choosing within the next year.

The MITB pay-per-view is always an exciting one because of how largely it impacts the show in the upcoming months. The winners of the briefcase immediately get thrust into the spotlight, and there is a good chance that they will end up becoming World Champion. The audience is also completely invested any time the MITB winners have anything to say, as they can see a cash-in and title change at any moment.

With that in mind, let's have a look at the positives and negatives about the MITB match card this year.

Worst: Singles matches with nothing at stake

Do fans really want to see this match?

MITB will have three singles matches with no stipulation and no title on the line - Reigns vs Mahal, Big Cass vs Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn; and it is safe to say that fans have almost completely no interest in at least two out of these three matches.

Cass vs Bryan started off with some good storytelling but has pointlessly dragged on for longer than it should have, the feud does have some semblance of a storyline. But the same cannot be said about the other two matches.

While Reigns and Mahal are no doubt talented workers both Superstars are in desperate need of overhauls in their gimmicks. Coming to the storyline between Zayn and Lashley, the whole angle has been cringe-worthy at best and WWE have wasted two very talented Superstars at an exciting PPV. Both these storylines need to end, and soon.