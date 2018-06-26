Best of WWE so far in 2018

Best PPV, Best Wrestler, Best Gimmick, there we have it all!

The WWE have had their best of everything so far

As June comes to a close, we are now halfway through 2018. Awarding members of the main roster with certain accolades is a good method for measuring how well the WWE is currently doing. The WWE have gone into a holding pattern since WrestleMania and while story-lines do progress and new feuds keep popping up, the Creative team only seems to fire on all cylinders around the time of the big four pay-per-views.

Regardless, we have had some great shows and fantastic wrestlers who have made WWE programming a joy to watch. However, there are others who have been operating on the other end of the spectrum. Let's check out the WWE Half-Yearly Awards for 2018.

(Note: This only includes the main roster and not NXT)

#6 Best Tag-Team: The Usos

Tag-team specialists

The tag-team has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in recent years and with the main roster enjoying more depth than it has in decades, everyone is facing stiff competition. If this article was written before WrestleMania 34, The Bar would have been strong contenders for this award, but after their defeat to Braun Strowman and a child, they have floundered and have been unable to muster up any momentum whatsoever.

So far, the best tag-team has undoubtedly been The Usos. The team has established itself as the cornerstone of the SmackDown Live tag division. The Usos have had great matches and have taken their mic work to another level. Their wars with The New Day will live long in our memories and even though they are now in the shadow of The Bludgeon Brothers and appear to be heading into a feud with SAnitY, there is no denying how fantastic the duo has been in 2018.

Runner-up: The New Day

The New Day will go down as one of the greatest factions in WWE history. But in recent months, the trio has become a pancake-peddling parody of itself and it is only a matter of time before they all go their separate ways.