Best Wishes To WWE Star Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment, even though he was recently forced to give up the World Heavyweight Championship after he took it from Seth Rollins during their attack. Breakker may be having a rough week, but it seems that it could be about to change since the former Champion is celebrating his 28th Birthday. Breakker has been pushed to the heights of WWE as a member of The Vision since April and now gets to sit under the learning tree of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins is expected to be out of action for a number of months, which could lead to Breakker being pushed in his absence. Breakker and Bronson Reed are already seen as two of the top stars on RAW, and heading into WrestleMania 42, they could be the headline acts. Bron Breakker was banned from the WWE RAW Battle RoyalBron Breakker was seen as the favorite to win the battle royal that was announced on RAW by General Manager Adam Pearce to determine who would face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1st following Rollins' injury. That was until Adam Pearce decided to exact some revenge on Breakker for his comments earlier in the night and banned both the former NXT Champion and Bronson Reed from the match. Of course, this didn't go down well with Paul Heyman, but the two men didn't interfere in the match and sat it out as told, only to see Jey Uso emerge victorious. It's unclear if the two men will include themselves in the World Heavyweight Championship match or even take out Jey Uso so he's unable to perform, since it's clear that they are not going to take their punishment and accept it.