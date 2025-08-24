Best Wishes To WWE Superstar Bronson Reed

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 24, 2025 20:28 GMT
Bronson is in the midst of a huge push (image via WWE)
Bronson Reed walks into Clash in Paris next weekend for the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns, but one week out from the show, he's celebrating a major milestone.

Best wishes go out to Bronson Reed as he turns 37 on August 25th. Reed is in the midst of one of the biggest pushes of his career as a member of The Vision alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

This comes after he was forced to spend several months on the sidelines following WarGames back in 2024, where he sustained a broken ankle. Surprisingly, he then returned to step into a storyline with Seth Rollins, who was seen as his biggest rival just a few months prior.

Will Bronson Reed finally be stopped at WWE Clash in Paris?

Bronson Reed has been running wild on WWE RAW over the past few weeks and has attacked Roman Reigns several times. He's even stolen the OTC's shoes.

Reed is now mocking WWE's OTC by wearing these stolen shoes around his neck and calling them the shoe-la fala. To add insult to injury, Paul Heyman has also been referring to Reed and The Tribal Thief as a way to mock his former Tribal Chief after he betrayed him back at WrestleMania 41.

It has been an interesting few months for Roman Reigns, but it seems that Clash in Paris is where he could finally come out on top and get some revenge on Reed, because he has been on the back foot throughout their feud.

Even though there is no title on the line in this match, there are clearly major bragging rights on RAW, which means that both men will be looking to make a statement. However, Reed is the only one who has backup, so the deck is stacked against Roman Reigns.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
