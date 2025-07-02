Best wishes to WWE legend Bret Hart

It's a special day for WWE legend Bret Hart, as he is celebrating his 68th birthday today. The Hitman is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time.

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, into the Hart wrestling family, Bret received his training from his father, the legendary Stu Hart, and started working in his Stampede Wrestling promotion. He debuted in WWE (then WWF) on August 29, 1984, and the rest is history. The Hitman became best known for introducing his technical wrestling style and was one of the pioneers, being the top star when the Stamford-based promotion was known as the Land of Giants. He enjoyed being the top guy in WWE during the 90s.

However, the Montreal Screwjob changed the course of Bret's career, leading him to WCW. During an infamous bout against Goldberg, he sustained a life-threatening injury, ending his legendary in-ring stint. However, he has remained relevant due to his iconic matches, sporadic appearances, and, most importantly, for inspiring generations of professional wrestlers to this day.

Today, on July 2, 1957, Hart is celebrating his 68th birthday.

In April 2025, The Hitman, alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin, was inducted into the Hall of Fame for their historic WrestleMania 13 match, which was recognized as the inaugural Immortal Moment, a new category introduced this year.

Bret Hart could make an appearance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

Gunther is all set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at SNME XL in Atlanta this month. The bout is billed as Da Man’s final showdown on the Stamford-based promotion, which assures chaos. The WCW legend and the Ring General had a heated altercation last year at Bad Blood 2024, where Gunther disrespected Goldberg in front of his wife and son.

The 58-year-old legend immediately jumped over the barricade to face the Austrian star. However, he was stopped by the security, and Triple got things under control. Many fans have been suggesting that Bret Hart might help Gunther beat Bill Goldberg, who ended his career back in WCW.

Hart could finally get revenge by costing Goldberg his final bout against the Ring General. It will be interesting to see whether Bret Hart makes any surprise appearances on television in the near future.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Bret Hart a very happy 68th Birthday.

