Best wishes to WWE legend Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for several years, but he will always be a name synonymous with the company.Hardy achieved legendary status in the tag team division, where he worked alongside his brother, before branching out to become world champion as a singles star.Best wishes go out to the WWE legend as he celebrates his 48th birthday on August 31st. Hardy has the unique honor of having his birthday fall on the weekend of a WWE Premium Live Event, since Clash in Paris takes place later today.The former tag team champion has recently been plying his trade in TNA, who have been working with WWE, which has opened the door to not only a potential return on the main roster, but also a Hall of Fame induction.Will Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt ever be added to the WWE Hall of Fame?The question comes up almost every year since the two brothers have yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Hardyz last appeared in WWE back in 2021. They remain active on the circuit since then, but are yet to be called by WWE and handed the biggest of accolades.WrestleLamia.com @WrestlelamiaLINKJeff Hardy re-affirmed the fact that he will only enter the WWE Hall of Fame, if it’s a Hardy Boyz induction, not a sole one.The recent anniversary of the first-ever TLC Match has led many fans to believe that an induction could be down the line for the two stars, who are already considered legends in the business.Jeff Hardy had been offered a Hall of Fame spot back in 2022, but he revealed that it came after he was released by the company, and it didn't feel right. The offer was only for him as a solo star as well, when he made it clear that he wanted to be added to the class alongside his brother Matt.