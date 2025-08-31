Best wishes to WWE legend Jeff Hardy

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:33 GMT
Jeff Hardy deserves best wishes (image via WWE)
Jeff Hardy deserves best wishes (Image via WWE.com)

Jeff Hardy hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for several years, but he will always be a name synonymous with the company.

Ad

Hardy achieved legendary status in the tag team division, where he worked alongside his brother, before branching out to become world champion as a singles star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Best wishes go out to the WWE legend as he celebrates his 48th birthday on August 31st. Hardy has the unique honor of having his birthday fall on the weekend of a WWE Premium Live Event, since Clash in Paris takes place later today.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

The former tag team champion has recently been plying his trade in TNA, who have been working with WWE, which has opened the door to not only a potential return on the main roster, but also a Hall of Fame induction.

Ad

Will Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt ever be added to the WWE Hall of Fame?

The question comes up almost every year since the two brothers have yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Hardyz last appeared in WWE back in 2021. They remain active on the circuit since then, but are yet to be called by WWE and handed the biggest of accolades.

Ad
Ad

The recent anniversary of the first-ever TLC Match has led many fans to believe that an induction could be down the line for the two stars, who are already considered legends in the business.

Jeff Hardy had been offered a Hall of Fame spot back in 2022, but he revealed that it came after he was released by the company, and it didn't feel right. The offer was only for him as a solo star as well, when he made it clear that he wanted to be added to the class alongside his brother Matt.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications