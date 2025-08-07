Best Wishes to WWE legend Sable 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 07, 2025 18:45 GMT
What has happened to Sable? (image via WWE)
It has been several decades since the WWE Universe saw Sable, who is best known as a former Women's Champion and the wife of recent returning star Brock Lesnar.

It seems that best wishes are in order for the former champion, since she is celebrating her 58th Birthday on August 8th. Less than a month after her husband, Brock Lesnar, turned 48.

Lesnar and Sable actually met whilst working in WWE and married back in 2006, meaning the couple has now been together for almost two decades, and in that time they have welcomed two children.

The 58-year-old was once seen as the future of WWE's Women's Division, but interestingly, she is one of the few former Women's Champions who are yet to be invited back to be part of the ongoing revolution.

Much like with AJ Lee since CM Punk's shock return to WWE back in 2023, many fans have pushed for Sable to return to the ring once again, but it appears that she has put that chapter behind her and is now focused on her family and raising her children.

Will Sable ever return to WWE?

There have been very few updates on the situation surrounding the former champion over the past decade. There was Torrie Wilson's Hall of Fame speech, where she was banned from saying her long-time friend's name, which came as a surprise to many fans.

As a woman who opened the door to the Divas Division, there was a belief that she would be part of the Hall of Fame as well, but her name has been missing for many years.

Brock Lesnar's recent WWE return and the changes in the company over the last few years could have changed the situation, and now she could finally be given a Hall of Fame induction in the near future.

