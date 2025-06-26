Best wishes to WWE referee Jessika Carr

Jessika Carr has established herself as one of the most beloved referees in all of professional wrestling. Amid all of her success in WWE, Carr celebrated her 34th birthday today.
Carr signed with WWE in 2017 and became the company's first female referee since Rita Chatterton. In 2019, she bid farewell to NXT and was promoted to SmackDown. Two years later, she became the first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia, with her officiating at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
On Instagram, Jessika Carr shared a heartfelt message after turning 34. She thanked the fans for their support and was proud of her continued growth. You can check out Carr's post by clicking here.
"Then one day you’re 34. 🎂 Another trip around the sun and I’m so proud of the continued growth. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. There’s so much more to achieve, dream and be. But the biggest current goal; peace where my feet are and pride in all that I’ve achieved. Thank you for being along with me in this incredible journey," wrote Carr.
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
Jessika Carr opened up about Edge's influence to have her officiate at WWE Crown Jewel
Jessika Carr discussed how Edge helped her become the first female referee to officiate a match in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking on Table Talk #94, Carr revealed that a conversation between veteran referee Charles Robinson and Edge played a major role in Carr's history-making moment. She said:
"At this point in his career, Edge likes working with people he's comfortable with in the ring, as far as referees are concerned. And that person, for the longest time, has been Charles Robinson. At SummerSlam, Charles wasn't booked to be there, he wasn't planned to be there. So it was kind of a discussion between him and Edge of 'hey, do you want to give Jessika a chance? I think Jessika would be a good option.' He was all about it, Edge was, giving me have the opportunity to learn, to be in the ring with someone that has gone through all the things he has in his career. So that was the first step of doing it at SummerSlam. And I stepped up to the plate, got all the kudos for that and it was amazing." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Check out her comments in the video below:
WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia this weekend. Expect Jessika Carr to be a part of this SmackDown live from the country or the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.