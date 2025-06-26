Best wishes to WWE referee Jessika Carr

Jessika Carr has established herself as one of the most beloved referees in all of professional wrestling. Amid all of her success in WWE, Carr celebrated her 34th birthday today.

Ad

Carr signed with WWE in 2017 and became the company's first female referee since Rita Chatterton. In 2019, she bid farewell to NXT and was promoted to SmackDown. Two years later, she became the first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia, with her officiating at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

On Instagram, Jessika Carr shared a heartfelt message after turning 34. She thanked the fans for their support and was proud of her continued growth. You can check out Carr's post by clicking here.

Ad

Trending

"Then one day you’re 34. 🎂 Another trip around the sun and I’m so proud of the continued growth. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. There’s so much more to achieve, dream and be. But the biggest current goal; peace where my feet are and pride in all that I’ve achieved. Thank you for being along with me in this incredible journey," wrote Carr.

Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Ad

Jessika Carr opened up about Edge's influence to have her officiate at WWE Crown Jewel

Jessika Carr discussed how Edge helped her become the first female referee to officiate a match in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Table Talk #94, Carr revealed that a conversation between veteran referee Charles Robinson and Edge played a major role in Carr's history-making moment. She said:

Ad

"At this point in his career, Edge likes working with people he's comfortable with in the ring, as far as referees are concerned. And that person, for the longest time, has been Charles Robinson. At SummerSlam, Charles wasn't booked to be there, he wasn't planned to be there. So it was kind of a discussion between him and Edge of 'hey, do you want to give Jessika a chance? I think Jessika would be a good option.' He was all about it, Edge was, giving me have the opportunity to learn, to be in the ring with someone that has gone through all the things he has in his career. So that was the first step of doing it at SummerSlam. And I stepped up to the plate, got all the kudos for that and it was amazing." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Ad

Check out her comments in the video below:

WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia this weekend. Expect Jessika Carr to be a part of this SmackDown live from the country or the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More