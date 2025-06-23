Best Wishes to WWE star Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the current roster. The American Nightmare and Brandi Rhodes started dating in 2011. They got married in 2013 and have been together ever since.

The American Nightmare has been climbing ladders back to the top as he will be competing in the King of the Ring 2025 semi-final match against Jey Uso on WWE RAW. The 39-year-old star is currently at the peak of his professional wrestling career. Meanwhile, on June 23, 2025, Brandi Rhodes has a reason to celebrate beyond her husband's success, as she is set to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

Brandi Rhodes was an official part of the WWE family from 2011 to 2016, where she worked as a ring announcer. Currently, the 42-year-old is away from professional wrestling, engaged in her outside endeavor, her yoga school, and enjoying motherhood with her daughter.

The former ring announcer made a special entrance with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, where The American Nightmare faced Roman Reigns and ended his iconic title reign.

Brandi Rhodes called out WWE star Cody Rhodes over his obsession with a top female singer

The American Nightmare kicked off his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with his wife, Brandi, where the duo discussed multiple topics, including their personal lives, their love story, backstage incidents, professional careers, and more.

While talking, Cody Rhodes brought up how fans pointed out pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala outfit, which seemingly looked similar to The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther’s in-ring attire.

Brandi Rhodes mockingly picked on Cody about his obsession with Sabrina Carpenter and asked if she is his girl these days.

“You’ve been saying Sabrina Carpenter a lot. Is that like your girl right now?” Brandi Rhodes asked.

It will be interesting to see if Brandi Rhodes returns to pro wrestling and joins her husband, Cody Rhodes, in the near future.

