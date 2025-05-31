“Is that like your girl right now?” - Brandi Rhodes calls out Cody Rhodes over his obsession with female singer

Cody Rhodes interviewed his wife, Brandi Rhodes, in the inaugural episode of his podcast, "What Do You Wanna Talk About?". The power couple conversed about multiple things, including professional wrestling, their personal lives, and much more.

Ad

While talking, Brandi Rhodes called out Cody Rhodes over his obsession with a popular female singer. The popstar in question is Sabrina Carpenter. During their conversation, The American Nightmare brought up that Sabrina wore a dress at the Met Gala, which resembled his and Gunther’s in-ring outfit, and he also called Carpenter a talented young artist.

Brandi Rhodes mocked Cody Rhodes over his obsession with Sabrina Carpenter and asked if she is his girl these days, as The American Nightmare has been talking a lot about her recently.

Ad

Trending

“You’ve been saying Sabrina Carpenter a lot. Is that like your girl right now?” said Brandi Rhodes.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

Former WWE employee slams Cody Rhodes after his SmackDown return

The American Nightmare made his much-awaited return to SmackDown this week, marking his first appearance on the blue brand since he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship.

The 39-year-old superstar confronted John Cena and Logan Paul alongside Jey Uso, building anticipation for their upcoming tag team match at the 2025 Money in the Bank. Rhodes and Uso had the final laugh, and the show went off-air.

Ad

While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, ex-WWE employee Vince Russo bashed Cody Rhodes’ promo skills and asked whether the former champion had developed Tourette's during his time off from the company.

"I did figure out why why Cody was away for like six weeks. I was watching his promo closely and I was watching him, I think in the last six weeks, did he develop Tourette's? When did Cody get Tourette's? Bro, I swear to God, Cody should be doing Shakespearean plays. I got to tell you. And Dutch worked with the man, It blows me away that this guy came from the loins of the great Dusty Rhodes. This kid is everything his father was not," Russo said. [From 5:25 onwards]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE’s creative team has for Cody Rhodes in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More