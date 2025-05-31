“Did he develop Tourette’s?” - Cody Rhodes’ promo skills blasted by former WWE employee (Exclusive)

During the latest episode, Cody Rhodes made his first appearance on WWE SmackDown after several weeks. The former Undisputed WWE Champion had been absent from WWE television since John Cena defeated him in the main event of WrestleMania 41.
The American Nightmare returned to television during Saturday Night's Main Event to save Jey Uso and issued a challenge to John Cena and Logan Paul for Money in the Bank. Cody delivered a heartfelt promo during his return before getting into an altercation with his Money in the Bank opponents.
While discussing the show during this week's episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo blasted Cody Rhodes. Russo dug into The American Nightmare's promo skills, questioning whether the former champion had developed Tourette’s during his time away from the screen.
"I did figure out why why Cody was away for like six weeks. I was watching his promo closely and I was watching him, I think in the last six weeks, did he develop Tourette's? When did Cody get Tourette's? Bro, I swear to God, Cody should be doing Shakespearean plays. I got to tell you. And Dutch worked with the man, It blows me away that this guy came from the loins of the great Dusty Rhodes. This kid is everything his father was not," Russo said. [From 5:25 onwards]
Cody Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, is a pro-wrestling legend, having wrestled through multiple promotions during his time. He was a three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion but wasn't a world champion in WWE, which Cody used as motivation to win the WWE championship at WrestleMania XL, in memory of his father.
