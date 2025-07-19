Best wishes to WWE star Lola Vice

Lola Vice has quickly established herself as a fan favorite in WWE NXT. She celebrated her 27th birthday on July 19.Vice debuted in the Stamford-based company in 2022 after attending a three-day-long WWE tryout during WrestleMania 38. She transitioned from Mixed Martial Arts to Professional Wrestling. The 27-year-old was under contract with Bellator MMA, where she picked up four wins and only suffered one loss.After debuting in WWE, she won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament 2023. She cashed in her contract opportunity during a title match between Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria at Vengeance Day 2023, but failed to win the title. While she is yet to experience a championship win in the Stamford-based promotion, Vice, especially after her face turn, is regarded as one of the major names in the stacked women's division of the black and silver brand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatalya opened up about her NXT Underground match against Lola ViceVeteran WWE Superstar Natalya opened up about her NXT Underground match against Lola Vice. The latter picked up the win after Shayna Baszler's distraction. The former NXT Women's Champion locked the Kirifuda Clutch on Karmen Petrovic.Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Natalya said:&quot;For me, it just felt like a game-changing match where it was a way for me to remind everybody of, as selfless as I am in helping others, I still want so much more, and I think that's cool. I think every single woman and man in WWE needs to strive for more. Getting that opportunity at NXT and having that match with Lola was a dream come true because I was able to show, 'Hey, this MMA world isn't really my world, but I'm gonna dive into it.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLola Vice and Natalya both recently competed in the Evolution Battle Royal, won by Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera, who teamed up with Vice at Worlds Collide 2025, will challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris later this year.