Natalya shares details about her "game-changing" and "dream come true" WWE match

WWE Superstar Natalya's extensive career with long-desired storylines and rivalries has made her a veteran in the business. Now, the star has opened up about a dream come true match, she had a few weeks ago on NXT.

On the April 30 episode of the white and gold brand, The Queen of Harts went one-on-one with the former MMA fighter Lola Vice at NXT Underground. In the closing moments of the match, Shayna Baszler distracted Nattie by locking Karmen Petrovic in a Kirifuda Clutch. This led to Vice taking advantage of the situation and knocking the former Divas Champion out to secure a win.

Speaking on an episode of WWE's The Bump, Natalya revealed that her brutal match against Lola Vice in the NXT Underground setting was a turning point in her career and a dream come true.

"For me, it just felt like a game-changing match where it was a way for me to remind everybody of, as selfless as I am in helping others, I still want so much more, and I think that's cool. I think every single woman and man in WWE needs to strive for more. Getting that opportunity at NXT and having that match with Lola was a dream come true because I was able to show, 'Hey, this MMA world isn't really my world, but I'm gonna dive into it,'" she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

WWE star Bayley sends a heartwarming message to Natalya

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Nattie's current WWE contract is set to expire soon. The former Divas Champion also dropped a cryptic message amid speculation surrounding her future with the company.

Natalya turned 42 years old on May 27, 2024. On the occasion of her birthday, the former Damage CTRL leader sent wishes to the veteran.

"Happy birthday @NatbyNature! We are incredibly lucky to live in a world where Nattie EXISTS! For so many reasons. Nattie, you’re one of a kind. Thank you for sharing your heart with EVERYONE. You make everyone feel seen. Truly irreplaceable. Love you!💗💗," Bayley wrote.

As of now, there's no confirmation whether or not The Queen of Harts will ink a new deal with WWE. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the veteran in the Stamford-based promotion.