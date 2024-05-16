Natalya drops a cryptic message amid rumors swirling about her WWE contract expiration

WWE Superstar Natalya has posted a mysterious message on social media adding fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding her future with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Queen of Harts has been with the sports entertainment giant since 2007. Being a veteran in the industry, she has won the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Tamina).

Last week it was reported that the 41-year-old female star has not inked a new deal with WWE since her contract will be up soon. According to the latest report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful's The Hump, Nattie is set to be a free agent as her contract will expire in just a few weeks.

In a recent social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Natalya dropped a cryptic message that has got the WWE Universe buzzing with speculations. Fans are wondering if she might be hinting at a possible departure from the company or if there's something else entirely brewing behind the scenes:

"I hope you look back and see that when things seemed to shatter, they were actually all falling into place," she wrote.

Check out The Queen of Harts' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran wants WWE to give Natalya a heel turn

A few weeks ago, the WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pleaded with the Stamford-based promotion to provide the 41-year-old veteran a character shift since she has been a babyface for over thirty-one months.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, Nattie suffered an upset at the hands of IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring tournament bracket. Taking to social media, one-half of The Dudley Boyz prayed to the "Wrestling Gods" to turn Natalya into a heel desperately.

"Dear Wrestling Gods, Turn Nattie Heel. Thank you. -Uncle Bully #WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio," he wrote.

Check out Ray's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Responding to the Hall of Famer's tweet, the former Divas Champion also hinted at embracing the dark side for a better run in WWE. It remains to be seen if The Queen of Harts will renew her deal with the company or explore other options following her potential exit.