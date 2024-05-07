Bully Ray pleads with WWE to turn 24-year veteran heel; she was last heel over 31 months ago!

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently took to social media to plead with the Stamford-based promotion to turn a 24-year veteran heel following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The star being referred to is Natalya.

On this week's episode of the red brand, The Queen of Harts locked horns with IYO SKY in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. It was a back-and-forth match and a lot of fans expected the experienced Natalya to reign supreme. However, the bout ended in the favor of The Genius of The Sky after she hit the Moonsault and pinned her opponent.

Following their match, Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to X/Twitter to ask the Stamford-based promotion to turn Natalya into a heel.

"Dear Wrestling Gods, Turn Nattie Heel. Thank you. -Uncle Bully #WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Queen of Harts started her wrestling career in 2000 and joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007 and since then she has turned heel multiple times. However, Natalya last performed as a heel in the Stamford-based promotion in October 2021. It will be interesting to see if she would change her character once again.

IYO SKY vowed to defeat Natalya ahead of their clash on WWE RAW

Ahead of their clash on Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY took to X/Twitter to send a message to Natalya. The Genius of The Sky vowed to defeat The Queen of Harts and sent a threat to RAW's women's division.

"I look forward to seeing you in the ring @NatbyNature. But it is I who will get the crown.👑😈 Because #DamageCTRL is here to TAKE CTRL of #WWERaw 's women's division!!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many fans want to see Natalya win a championship soon, as she has put on some incredible performances in recent months. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the veteran's future.