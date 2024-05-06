Former champion sends message ahead of first WWE RAW match in 12 months

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is set to have her first match on RAW in almost a year. Ahead of the upcoming edition of the red brand's show, the Damage CTRL member sent a message on social media. The former champion, along with the heel faction, was drafted to the company's flagship show on night two of the WWE Draft.

The 33-year-old last competed in a match on the Monday Night show on the May 13, 2023 edition of the show. IYO teamed up with former stablemate Bayley to participate in a Fatal Four-way tag team match for the vacated Women's Tag Team Championship. The contest also featured Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, and the eventual winners Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

The Genius of The Sky is scheduled to face Natalya tonight on RAW in the first-round match of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The former WWE Women's Champion recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to her opponent, claiming she would win the tournament and hence the crown at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event:

"I look forward to seeing you in the ring @NatbyNature. But it is I who will get the crown.👑😈 Because #DamageCTRL is here to TAKE CTRL of #WWERaw 's women's division!!" she wrote.

Damage CTRL members open up about rumored WWE signing

Japanese professional wrestler Giulia is headed to WWE following her departure from World Wonder Ring Stardom. The 30-year-old was shown sitting among the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver.

During an interview with Stephanie Hypes for BODYSLAM.NET at a media event ahead of WrestleMania XL, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai stated that it would be great to have the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion join the Stamford-based company. Kai further showered praise on Giulia:

"She’s an incredible talent, though, and we’ve obviously, IYO was at STARDOM for the longest time. I was at STARDOM for a little bit, too. So having that connection would be amazing for us because the women over there are incredibly talented, and Giulia included, she’s amazing," said Dakota Kai.

IYO SKY lost the Women's Championship to Bayley at The Show of Shows last month. She has yet to compete in a televised match since. With Damage CTRL getting drafted to the red brand following her title loss, the former NXT Women's Champion seemingly has her eyes set on the Queen of the Ring tournament.