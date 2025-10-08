Best wishes to WWE star The Miz

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 08, 2025 12:21 GMT
The Miz is a former WWE champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The Miz is a former WWE Champion (Image credits: wwe.com)

Former WWE Champion The Miz has undoubtedly had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the Stamford-based promotion. He is still grinding at the highest level as an active star on Friday Night SmackDown. Today, The A-Lister has a big reason to celebrate.

Ad

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw The Miz assaulting his now-former tag team partner, Carmelo Hayes. He took out Melo while the latter was coming out to accept Sami Zayn's WWE United States Championship open challenge.

The Miz is celebrating his 45th birthday today, on October 8th, 2025. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our best wishes to The A-Lister on his special day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

The Miz talked about teaming up with his wife in WWE

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, The Awesome One talked about the experience of teaming up with his wife, Maryse, at WrestleMania in 2017. He recalled coming down the ramp with her as a tag team and said it was a special moment for them.

“I loved walking down the ramp with my wife as a tag team. It’s really cool, especially watching Seth [Rollins] and Becky [Lynch], and AJ [Lee] and CM Punk. It’s so cool and not many people get to actually do what Maryse and I got to do, which is walk down the aisle in our wedding and in our career at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania. That was a really cool moment.” [H/T: Ringside News]
Ad

Maryse and The Miz teamed up to face John Cena and Nikki Bella in a mixed tag team bout at WWE WrestleMania 33. With The A-Lister betraying Carmelo Hayes on the blue brand, the Stamford-based promotion might have some plans for The A-Lister as a singles wrestler.

It will be thrilling to see whether The Awesome One and Melo lock horns inside the ring in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications