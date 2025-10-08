Best wishes to WWE star The Miz

Former WWE Champion The Miz has undoubtedly had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the Stamford-based promotion. He is still grinding at the highest level as an active star on Friday Night SmackDown. Today, The A-Lister has a big reason to celebrate.The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw The Miz assaulting his now-former tag team partner, Carmelo Hayes. He took out Melo while the latter was coming out to accept Sami Zayn's WWE United States Championship open challenge.The Miz is celebrating his 45th birthday today, on October 8th, 2025. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our best wishes to The A-Lister on his special day.The Miz talked about teaming up with his wife in WWEIn an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, The Awesome One talked about the experience of teaming up with his wife, Maryse, at WrestleMania in 2017. He recalled coming down the ramp with her as a tag team and said it was a special moment for them.“I loved walking down the ramp with my wife as a tag team. It’s really cool, especially watching Seth [Rollins] and Becky [Lynch], and AJ [Lee] and CM Punk. It’s so cool and not many people get to actually do what Maryse and I got to do, which is walk down the aisle in our wedding and in our career at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania. That was a really cool moment.” [H/T: Ringside News]Maryse and The Miz teamed up to face John Cena and Nikki Bella in a mixed tag team bout at WWE WrestleMania 33. With The A-Lister betraying Carmelo Hayes on the blue brand, the Stamford-based promotion might have some plans for The A-Lister as a singles wrestler. It will be thrilling to see whether The Awesome One and Melo lock horns inside the ring in the coming weeks.