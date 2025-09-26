Update on Maryse’s WWE future

Maryse hasn't stepped inside a WWE ring in a long time. An update was recently given on her future.

Maryse wrestled for WWE for several years between 2006 and 2011. During this time, she won the Divas Championship twice. After stepping away from the ring in 2011, she made sporadic appearances for WWE over the past few years. She teamed with her husband, The Miz, to face John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. Her last wrestling match took place at Royal Rumble 2022 when she teamed with The Miz to face Beth Phoenix and Edge.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, The Miz revealed that his wife will step back inside the squared circle if the opportunity presents itself.

“If the right opportunity presents itself.” [H/T Ringside]

The Miz recalled teaming with Maryse at WrestleMania 33

In 2017, The Miz was involved in a heated feud with John Cena. This rivalry quickly grew personal and included each man's partners as well. The Miz's wife got involved in the storyline, and so did Nikki Bella, who was Cena's real-life girlfriend at the time. Both teams gave it their best, but it was the babyface team that walked away with the win.

During the same interview, the A-Lister recalled walking down the entrance ramp with his wife, which is something that not many people get to do.

“I loved walking down the ramp with my wife as a tag team. It’s really cool, especially watching Seth and Becky, and AJ and CM Punk. It’s so cool and not many people get to actually do what Maryse and I got to do, which is walk down the aisle in our wedding and in our career at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania. That was a really cool moment.” [H/T Ringside]

It will be interesting to see if the former Divas Champion will return to the ring again.

