Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Alba Fyre

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 10, 2025 21:39 GMT
What has happened to Alba Fyre?


Alba Fyre, who was formerly known as Kay Lee Ray in WWE, has most recently found a place for herself in the Secret Hervice alongside Chelsea Green and fellow Scottish star Piper Niven.

Fyre hasn't been featured as much on SmackDown over the past few months since leaving Isla Dawn's side, but the former Champion now has a reason to celebrate since she turns 33 today.

Fyre and The Secret Hervice have opened up a feud with the Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss recently, which means that it's unlikely they will make a cross-brand appearance on RAW to celebrate Fyre's Birthday.

The group appeared a few weeks ago to continue their feud with Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer, but that appears to have now been dropped.

That being said, it seems that all four women have moved on to new feuds of their won.

Will Alba Fyre win the Women's Tag Team Championships With The Secret Hervice?

Alba Fyre is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Isla Dawn, but it seems that she could be looking at a potential title reign with Piper Niven now that they are chasing Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Chelsea Green is a former Women's United States Champion, but now that Guilia is the champion, it doesn't appear as though she has a claim to the title anymore. Last week on SmackDown, it was Green who interupted the celebration for Alexa Bliss' Birthday, which allowed Charlotte to throw Green into a Birthday cake.

Green will definitely be wanting to exact some revenge for the attack and has already stated online that she will be speaking to management and even have a meeting with HR. With Clash in Paris coming up, she could talk herself into a title match alongside The Secret Hervice.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
