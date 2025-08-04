Best wishes to WWE Superstar Blake Monroe

Blake Monroe has taken the WWE by storm since debuting on the June 3, 2025, episode of NXT. She confronted the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne.The former AEW Women's World Champion shockingly turned heel at the Evolution Premium Live Event by betraying Jordynne Grace. Her betrayal saw Grace failing to beat Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.While Monroe is yet to become a champion in WWE, she does have a reason to celebrate. The NXT sensation turned 27 on August 4 and celebrated her birthday with family and friends. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSportskeeda wishes Blake Monroe a happy birthday!Bill Apter on Blake Monroe signing with the WWEBill Apter provided his take on Blake Monroe signing with the WWE, stating that she was a big star in Tony Khan's promotion. However, she is now more of a &quot;little fish&quot; in an extremely big pond.Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that he would've liked to see Monroe go straight to the WWE main roster. He said:&quot;She was a big star there. Now she's a little fish in an extremely big pond. I would have liked to have seen her go right to the main roster because she was a star in AEW. But when I'm looking at a list that I made here of AEW people who have gone to WWE, I'm wondering why they're not being utilized so well. And it's mainly because there's just too many people on the talent roster.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonroe teamed up with Jordynne Grace for her NXT in-ring debut at The Great American Bash. They defeated Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in a tag team match. The 27-year-old superstar then beat Wren Sinclair in her singles debut and will face Kelani Jordan in her next match on NXT. A win over the former NXT North American Women's Champion will set Monroe on the right track.