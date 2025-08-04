Best wishes to WWE Superstar Blake Monroe

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:14 GMT
Blake Monroe (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Blake Monroe (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Blake Monroe has taken the WWE by storm since debuting on the June 3, 2025, episode of NXT. She confronted the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne.

The former AEW Women's World Champion shockingly turned heel at the Evolution Premium Live Event by betraying Jordynne Grace. Her betrayal saw Grace failing to beat Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.

While Monroe is yet to become a champion in WWE, she does have a reason to celebrate. The NXT sensation turned 27 on August 4 and celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

Sportskeeda wishes Blake Monroe a happy birthday!

Bill Apter on Blake Monroe signing with the WWE

Bill Apter provided his take on Blake Monroe signing with the WWE, stating that she was a big star in Tony Khan's promotion. However, she is now more of a "little fish" in an extremely big pond.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that he would've liked to see Monroe go straight to the WWE main roster. He said:

"She was a big star there. Now she's a little fish in an extremely big pond. I would have liked to have seen her go right to the main roster because she was a star in AEW. But when I'm looking at a list that I made here of AEW people who have gone to WWE, I'm wondering why they're not being utilized so well. And it's mainly because there's just too many people on the talent roster."
Monroe teamed up with Jordynne Grace for her NXT in-ring debut at The Great American Bash. They defeated Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in a tag team match. The 27-year-old superstar then beat Wren Sinclair in her singles debut and will face Kelani Jordan in her next match on NXT. A win over the former NXT North American Women's Champion will set Monroe on the right track.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

Edited by Angana Roy
