Best wishes to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. While the Beast Incarnate has not been in action in nearly two years, it is a big day for him when it comes to things outside the squared circle.

The former Universal Champion has been on the sidelines for 23 months. He last donned his wrestling boots at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He was alluded to in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which led the company to distance itself from him and cancelling any plans for his return.

While fans have been patiently waiting for Brock Lesnar to make his return, there is still no timeline for his comeback, if he returns to the company at all. Nonetheless, it is a big day for the Beast Incarnate as he is celebrating his birthday today. Lesnar was born on July 12, 1977, and is now 48 years old.

WWE recently mentioned Brock Lesnar

WWE distanced itself from Brock Lesnar after the megastar was alluded to in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate's return plans were reportedly nixed, and he was even removed from the introduction video that airs before weekly shows and premium live events.

However, he has been referenced on TV programming multiple times in the last few months. WWE even mentioned him on their social media platforms as his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 was ranked 25th in the 25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever, a new video series on the promotion's YouTube channel.

Lesnar is one of the most popular pro wrestlers of all time and is also famous among casual fans. However, the new regime has kept him on the sidelines ever since he was alluded to in the lawsuit. The former Universal Champion has stayed off the wrestling radar in the last two years and is rarely seen in public.

