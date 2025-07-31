Best wishes to WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 31, 2025 19:09 GMT
Carmelo Hayes! (Image from WWE.com)
Carmelo Hayes! (Image from WWE.com)

Carmelo Hayes has been an integral part of WWE since 2021. While the former NXT Champion has not enjoyed much success on the main roster, he has been receiving tremendous support from fans in recent weeks. The support will only be getting louder today as it is a big day for the SmackDown star.

Hayes joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 after spending nearly seven years on the independent circuit. He did not take long to win his first title in the company and had a rapid ascent on the NXT brand. Carmelo moved to the main roster in 2024 and was a first-round draft pick, showing his importance in the company. However, he has not had the run he would have hoped for on the main roster, which has led to fans starting a movement for a push for him on social media.

While Carmelo Hayes has been receiving tremendous support from fans, he still won't be in action at SummerSlam. Nonetheless, it's a big week for the former NXT Champion as he will be celebrating his 31st birthday on August 1.

WWE has silently separated Carmelo Hayes from The Miz

Carmelo Hayes formed a partnership with The Miz earlier this year. However, the duo no longer seems to be together as they did not have any interaction upon the A-Lister's recent return to WWE programming.

Miz returned to action on last week's SmackDown, where he faced Jacob Fatu in a singles match. Hayes, however, was nowhere to be seen during the match. The former NXT Champion has not competed on WWE TV programming since the July 18 edition of SmackDown.

Melo has been a part of the SmackDown brand for over a year. While he had a strong start to his career on the blue brand, the former NXT Champion has faded into the shadows in the last few months. His only achievement on the main roster is the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win.

