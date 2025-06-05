Best wishes to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been out of action since Saturday Night's Main Event last month, where he was hit with a Con-Chair-To by Damian Priest during their steel cage match.

McIntyre was already struggling with a neck injury before the match and was written off for a few months following the show, which has now allowed Priest to claim that their feud has finally come to an end.

Whilst spending time away from WWE, Drew McIntyre has reached a major milestone, as the former World Champion turns 40 today. McIntyre has spent a significant part of his career in WWE and is now joining the ranks of superstars like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and John Cena, all of whom are 40 or above.

McIntyre's old rival and former Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, turned 40 just last week.

When will Drew McIntyre return to WWE?

Drew McIntyre has become a household name as part of his current WWE run, and after a year of some of the most brutal matches of his career, he deserves to take a break. SummerSlam is coming up in August, and it would be the perfect place for him to aim to make his return, if not before.

WWE has Money in the Bank, Night of Champions, and Evolution within the next six weeks, as well as another Saturday Night's Main Event, before the build to SummerSlam begins, so it would make sense for McIntyre to remain on the sidelines to recover before looking for a return in August.

Despite Damian Priest sidelining him in their match last month, it's likely that their feud has now ended, so WWE hopefully won't circle back.

