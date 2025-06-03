Best wishes to WWE Superstar Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill was the first homegrown AEW Star who jumped ship to WWE, and now she has become a prominent part of the women’s division, climbing ladders with each passing week. She has officially completed a year with the company and appears to be a serious contender for the title. The Storm is celebrating a very special day today.

Since her return to the WWE at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year, Jade Cargill is invested in a heated feud against former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, who was revealed as Cargill’s mystery attacker. The latest episode of Blue Brand saw Jade Cargill competing in the Money in the Bank qualifier bout against The Glow and Nia Jax.

With all the recent success in her WWE and personal life, Jade Cargill is also celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Her fans and family have been sending her heartwarming wishes.

Unfortunately, Jade fell short in punching her ticket to MITB, as Naomi pinned Jax with a crucifix pin last Friday.

Ex-WWE employee reveals details on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair’s relationship.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s review of WrestleMania 41, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed that he has heard that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair do not get along backstage, which was also the real reason their tag team was scrapped.

"The same person that told me that Drew was supposed to win the Chamber also told me Bianca Belair and Jade did not get along and that was the reason why they broke them up in the first place. So now I don't know if Bianca and Naomi are really friends. I don't know how good of friends they are, but the story was that Bianca and Jade were not getting along and that's why they put her through the car and split them up and then she was with Naomi."

Last week’s SmackDown, Bianca and Jade even had a brief face-off, with real tensions reported between them. It will be interesting to see if the former tag team partners get into a feud in the coming months.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Jade Cargill a very happy birthday!

